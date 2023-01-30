Israel involved in attack on Iran

09:20 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Iranian munitions factory hit by Israel. This is reported by the WSJ, citing US officials and people familiar with the situation.
 
"This Israeli strike comes at a time when Israeli and US officials are discussing new ways to deal with Iran's destabilizing actions, in particular, deepening military cooperation with Russia," writes the WSJ.
 
The Israeli military declined to comment.

Another U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Israel appears to have been involved in the strike on Iran.

Several other US officials declined to comment, other than to say that Washington played no role.

Recall that on the night of January 28-29, a series of explosions at strategic facilities rocked Iran .