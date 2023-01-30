Israel involved in attack on Iran

Iranian munitions factory hit by Israel. This is reported by the WSJ, citing US officials and people familiar with the situation.
The Israeli military declined to comment.
Another U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Israel appears to have been involved in the strike on Iran.
Several other US officials declined to comment, other than to say that Washington played no role.
Recall that on the night of January 28-29, a series of explosions at strategic facilities rocked Iran .
