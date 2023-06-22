Bild plans to lay off employees and replace them with artificial intelligence

18:57 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

German publication Bild has announced plans to lay off at least 200 editorial staff and replace them with artificial intelligence as part of a €100 million cost-cutting program.



This was written by the Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ), which had at its disposal a corresponding letter to the editor.



In it, Europe's largest media publisher, owner of Bild Axel Springer SE, writes that the media "unfortunately divorces colleagues who have tasks that in the digital world are carried out using artificial intelligence and / or automated processes."



The letter notes that the roles of editors, press staff, sub-editors, proofreaders and photo editors will no longer exist as they do today.. According to the publisher, artificial intelligence (AI) tools can "make independent journalism better than ever, or replace it."



At the same time, the Bild editors said they would try to avoid forced layoffs.



The media will also reduce the number of its regional editions from 18 to 12.



Also, the letter from the publishing company says that artificial intelligence will soon be better at aggregating information than humans, and only media with the best original content will survive: investigative journalism, exclusive comments, etc.