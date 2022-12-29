As the coronavirus epidemic in China rises, France considers precautionary measures

11:32 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

France plans to increase precautionary measures to protect the population in connection with the rapid growth of the coronavirus epidemic in China.



It is reported by BFMTV.



The Élysée Palace reported that President Emmanuel Macron has instructed the government to consider "adapted measures to protect the people of France" because of the situation in China, both at the national level and for proposals at the EU level. "Now he instructed to assess the situation and prepare proposals for the coming days," the administration said.



Since China abruptly ended its draconian lockdown policy after the Covid protests, the country has experienced a rapid increase in cases and deaths due to complications from Covid-19.. This situation began to alarm many countries of the world for reasons that the epidemic of gigantic proportions in China creates new risks for other countries as well.



Thus, testing requirements for travelers arriving from China have already been introduced by Italy, the USA, Japan, and India.



