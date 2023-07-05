Italy freezes the assets of Russian oligarchs for 2 billion euros

09:07 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Italy froze the assets of Russian oligarchs worth about 2 billion euros (equivalent to 2.5 billion dollars) after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.



It is reported by The Guardian.



Bank accounts, luxury villas, yachts and cars have been placed on the list of frozen assets as part of sanctions imposed by the European Union on the Kremlin and its supporters.



According to the annual report of the Office for the Fight against Money Laundering (UIF) of the Bank of Italy, the amount of 2 billion euros was updated at the end of June.



Director of the UIF, Enzo Serata, noted that financial assets worth about 330 million euros associated with 80 individuals were also frozen under the sanctions regime.