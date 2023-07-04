Italy freezes the assets of Russian oligarchs for 2 billion euros

18:16 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of the sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia, after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Italy froze the assets of Russian oligarchs worth about 2 billion euros (2.5 billion dollars).



It is reported by The Guardian.



The assets frozen include bank accounts, luxury villas, yachts and cars.



In its annual report, the anti-money laundering (UIF) department of the Bank of Italy said the €2bn figure had been updated as of the end of June.



UIF director Enzo Serata said that financial assets worth about 330 million euros associated with 80 individuals were also frozen under the sanctions regime.



Until the outbreak of full-scale war in February 2022, Italy's beaches and ports were a popular destination for wealthy Russians who bought property in prime locations such as the Lake Como area, the island of Sardinia, the province of Tuscany and the Ligurian coast.