Italy approved the introduction of temporary management at the Lukoil plant in Sicily

The Italian authorities have agreed to temporary management of Lukoil's refinery in Sicily in order to avoid its closure due to an embargo on Russian offshore oil.

The EU's embargo on Russian offshore oil is due to come into effect on Dec. 5, threatening to block supplies to Russia's Lukoil's ISAB refinery, which accounts for a fifth of Italy's refinery capacity.

The refinery has been relying solely on Russian oil since banks stopped financing it and providing the guarantees it needs to buy oil from other countries for fear of being hit by Western sanctions for being associated with a Russian company.

According to the decision of the Italian government, the plant can now enter a temporary administration for up to one year, with the possibility of an extension for another year "in the event of a serious and imminent danger" for energy supply.

According to the source of the agency, the state energy company ENI can potentially be involved in the management of the Russian refinery.. now the Russian refinery employs about 1,000 workers. Another source told Reuters that the Italian government is working to unlock funding for ISAB.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Lukoil's negotiations on the sale of ISAB resumed with the American investment platform Crossbridge Energy Partners, which would value the plant at 1-1.5 billion euros.