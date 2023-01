09:01 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Italy is ready to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine for defense, but there is no talk of transferring offensive weapons.



Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced this on Rai3.

"The military situation in Ukraine is very difficult, we are very concerned. We are all working for peace and we, as the parliament decided, are ready to send defensive weapons. We will never send offensive weapons, because we are not at war with Russia," the minister said.



He added that Italy has nothing against the Russian people, but only helps to defend the independence of Ukraine.