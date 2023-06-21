Drainage of the reservoir in Mexico: "surfaced" the colonial church

12:15 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of intense heat, a reservoir in Mexico dried up, and a colonial church "emerged" from it, informs Euronews.



A 16th-century Dominican temple known as Kechula is located in the state of Chiapas.. This Roman Catholic structure was practically flooded after the construction of a dam on the Grijalva River.



Previously, tourists could visit the partially flooded church by boat.



However, high temperatures and prolonged drought, which recently led to the death of eight Mexicans, completely exposed the ancient structure.



Currently, visitors come to the entrance of the temple on cars and motorcycles.

The heat wave that has swept through Mexico is not exclusive to Chiapas.



In other regions of the country, temperatures exceed 40°C. Even in Mexico City, where the climate is milder, temperatures reached 35°C last week.. This is the third heat wave in the country this year, and experts warn that it could continue for another two weeks.