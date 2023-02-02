Spain will provide Ukraine with 20 armored personnel carriers M113

08:24 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the next week, Spain will send 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian front as military support to Ukraine.



It is also reported that preparations have begun for the dispatch of tanks. On Wednesday, February 1, reports Europa Press.

"The Ministry of Defense will send to Ukraine next Monday, February 6, a total of 20 armored personnel carriers, which was confirmed by Defense Minister Margarita Robles. In particular, Spain will supply Ukraine with about twenty M-113 armored vehicles, known as Transporte Oruga Acorazados (TOA)", - the message says.

Also, as you know, Spain will transfer several Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine - according to media reports, we are talking about four to six units.. Despite the large number of these tanks in Spain (more than 300), most of them are in storage and are not serviceable.



According to media reports, Santa Bárbara has already begun urgent repairs to "half a dozen" tanks so that they are ready for shipment as soon as possible.