Spain breaks record: 8.2 million tourists in May

09:00 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In May, Spain set a new historical record for the influx of tourists.



The number of visitors who arrived in Spain in May increased by 17.6% compared to last year, reaching 8.2 million.



This information is reported by MarketWatch.



This figure was the highest in the history of Spain for the month of May. During this period, 8.2 million foreign tourists visited the country, which is 17.6% more than in May 2022 and 3.8% more than the previous record set in 2019.



It is noted that tourists spent in Spain a total amount of 9.73 billion euros (an average of about 1,183 euros per person), which is 3% more than in the previous year.