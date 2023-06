17:03 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Iran's National Security Council has allowed women to watch football matches at some of the country's stadiums, head of the Iranian Football Federation Mehdi Taj said, ISNA reported.

"Women will be allowed into stadiums. Fortunately, the National Security Council approved this issue," he said.

According to the official, a working group has been created in the country, which will deal with the implementation of this issue.

"The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy, the Football Federation and two news agencies are planning the details of the passage for women," Mehdi Taj added.

A ban on women entering the stadium has been in effect in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.