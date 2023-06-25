Iran expresses support for Putin and the rule of law in Russia

Iran expressed support for the "rule of law in the Russian Federation" and President Vladimir Putin.
This is reported by the Iranian press with reference to the speech of the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani on Saturday, June 24.
Tehran recognizes the latest events in Russia as "internal affairs" of the country.
Recall that Vladimir Putin discussed the armed uprising in Russia with Recep Tayyip Erdogan , and also managed to make calls to the presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev , Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
