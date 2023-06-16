Iran delivers military aid to Russia via Caspian Sea - CNN

13:19 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to experts, Iran is likely to supply Russia with part of the military assistance through the Caspian Sea, including Shahed attack drones.. The information is based on an analysis of the movement of cargo ships.

It is reported by CNN.

The journalists spoke with experts who track the movement of goods, and according to the available data, they suggest that it is on the Caspian Sea that a significant part of the Shaheds, mortar rounds and other weapons that Moscow buys from Tehran for use in the war against Ukraine can move.



Vessel traffic data suggests that cargo ships in the Caspian are increasingly turning off their transponders (an automatic identification system that is customarily kept on), suggesting they have reasons for such secrecy.



According to Lloyd's List Intelligence, there has been a significant increase in the number of vessels in the Caspian Sea since September last year, hiding their movement data.. Mostly these are ships under the Russian and Iranian flags, among which there are many ships that, according to their technical characteristics, are suitable for transporting military cargo.. This comes shortly after the US and Ukrainian governments said Moscow had purchased the drones from Tehran last summer.



It is noted that most often ships in the Caspian turn off the automatic identification system near the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Anzali, as well as on the Volga and near the port of Astrakhan.



Using data from MarineTraffic, CNN tracked six Russian-flagged and two Iranian-flagged ships, which, according to experts interviewed, are behaving suspiciously.. They noticed certain patterns: ships can go from Iranian ports to Astrakhan, but they do not officially enter the port there.. Some ships turn off data transmission on approach to Amirabad and Astrakhan, or generally move with transponders turned off for a long time.



Ukraine's Western allies lack the ability to stop such arms shipments, experts say.

"There is no risk to Iranian exports in the Caspian Sea because of the border countries - they have no ability or incentive to prevent these types of exchanges," said Martin Kelly, a senior intelligence analyst at security firm EOS Risk Group.

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, former Soviet republics also have ports in the Caspian Sea.

"This is the perfect environment for this trade to go through without opposition," said Martin Kelly.

The journalists also analyzed Flightradar24 data and found out that from May 2022 to March of this year, Iranian cargo planes made at least 85 flights to Russia.

"Although some of the Iranian "Shaheds" could be brought to Russia by plane, the sea route is much more profitable, since it allows you to transport much more cargo at a time," the article says.

Journalists reached out to the Iranian and Russian governments for comment, but received no response.