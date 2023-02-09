Iran modifies kamikaze drones that Russia uses to strike Ukraine

17:18 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Iran has handed over hundreds of drones to Russia, many of which have dealt a devastating blow to Ukraine's power grid and energy facilities.

After examining the wreckage of an unexploded "Shahed" that Russia aimed at Odessa in October 2022, the British Conflict Armament Research, together with the Ukrainian military, noticed that its warhead was modified.



In their opinion, the warheads "were hastily modified with ill-fitting layers of dozens of small metal fragments,

which, upon impact, scatter over a large radius.

In addition to fragments, 18 more smaller "charges" are located around the circumference of the warhead, which, when melted by an explosive wave, are capable of

pierce armor and create a kind of 360-degree explosive effect.

The accumulation of these elements significantly increases the warhead's ability to destroy targets such as power plants, distribution networks, power lines and large powerful transformers.. They also make repairs much more difficult, according to CNN.



However, warheads intended for combat purposes, such as tanks or artillery pieces, may have a different design: with a frontal shaped charge, which is used for more concentrated purposes.



The warhead investigated by CAR has a radial cumulative effect, which can lead to a larger area of destruction.