Iran tests new Khaibar ballistic missile

Iran has presented the latest ballistic missile of the Khorramshahr family, called Khaybar. The test of the rocket took place in the presence of the Minister of Defense and Support of the Armed Forces of Iran, General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani.
This is reported by the agency Irna.
Kheyber, the latest version of the Khorramshahr family, is a liquid-fueled missile with a range of 2,000 km.. It is stated that it is capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 1500 kg.
The missile has strategic and tactical features - the presence of a guidance and control system in the middle flight segment, the use of this system and guidance engines in the warhead leads to the control of the state and correction of the trajectory of the warhead outside the atmosphere, where this missile is controlled.
It is noted that this feature leads to the fact that the Khybar missile does not need the activity of the guidance and control system in the atmosphere and is thus completely immune to electronic warfare attacks.
