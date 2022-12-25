Jordan blocked the air corridor to Egypt for Russian airlines

16:26 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Following Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Jordanian aviation authorities began to close their airspace for Russian carriers.



Programs flying to Egypt via Jordan faced denials last week. The first company affected was Nordwind, which operated flights to Egyptian resorts for the tour operator Pegas Touristik.



The ban by the Jordanian authorities is connected with the double “registration” of the liners on which Russian charter carriers fly. Their owners - foreign lessors - registered aircraft mainly in Bermuda, and after the outbreak of war and the imposition of sanctions, they demanded the return of the leased vessels. The Russian authorities refused, and President Vladimir Putin instructed to re-register the fleet in Russia in order to use it on domestic flights. But registration in two jurisdictions violates the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.



The formal requirements of Jordan are that Russian carriers provide insurance, and with mandatory reinsurance in the English market.. But this condition is obviously impossible to fulfill: the British insurance market is closed to Russia due to sanctions.



As a result, Nordwind, which operates dual-registration Boeing 737-800 aircraft, was forced to cancel all flights to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh. Next suffered i-Fly, for which the sky of Jordan is closed from December 15th.



i-Fly does not plan to abandon flights to Egypt: it will start flying to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh on new routes flying around Saudi Arabia from the south, which, however, will significantly increase the duration of flights.



A month ago, Turkey stopped allowing Russian planes with dual registration into its airspace, and China made a similar decision in the summer.