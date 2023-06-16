India successfully launches rocket with new navigation satellite

12:04 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, May 29, in India, the Space Research and Development Organization (ISRO) successfully launched a launch vehicle with a new navigation satellite into space.



The launch of the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission took place at the Sriharikota launch site, and it is noted as a significant achievement in the space industry.





The weight of the navigation satellite is about 2232 kg. It will be deployed in geotransfer orbit. The following orbit boost maneuvers will be performed to bring the satellite into its planned orbit. The NVS-01 is equipped with an L1, L5 and S band antenna and an atomic clock made by local manufacturers.