India made a major purchase of Russian oil

India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing 33 times more than a year earlier.
Bloomberg writes about this, citing data from Vortexa.
India - the world's third largest oil importer - bought an average of 1.2 million barrels a day from the Russian Federation in December, up 29% from November, according to Vortexa.
Russia is now India's largest source of oil after overtaking Iraq and Saudi Arabia a few months ago.
Bloomberg writes about this, citing data from Vortexa.
India - the world's third largest oil importer - bought an average of 1.2 million barrels a day from the Russian Federation in December, up 29% from November, according to Vortexa.
Russia is now India's largest source of oil after overtaking Iraq and Saudi Arabia a few months ago.
In addition to Urals, India has increased imports of other Russian grades such as Arco, Sakhalin and Varandey in recent months, she added.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments