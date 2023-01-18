India overtakes China in terms of population

India's population at the end of 2022 was 1.417 billion, five million more than China, according to Bloomberg, citing data from the World Population Review.
On the eve of the Chinese authorities announced that for the first time since 1960, the population of the country in 2022 decreased by 850 thousand against the previous year . More than 1.411 billion people live in the country, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of the People's Republic of China.
The World Population Review estimates that India's population has reached 1.423 billion as of January 18, while another research organization, Macrotrends, claims that India has 1.428 billion people.
India itself has not officially released new population figures. The country has been conducting a census for ten years, but in 2021 it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UN predicted that India will overtake China in terms of population at the end of 2023.
Bloomberg notes that half of India's population is under 30, while one in five Chinese is over 60.
In India, about 800 million people receive free food from the government - it is the most similar program in the world.
