Elon Musk is going to rebrand Twitter

10:29 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Elon Musk is going to rebrand his social network Twitter. The current name of the portal may change, and the blue bird emblem will be replaced by the X symbol.
 
The businessman commented on the publication of the T(w)itter Daily News portal, which, referring to an interview with Musk, said that the social network could be renamed X in connection with the expansion of its functionality.
“That’s true,” Musk said in a comment to this post.
After the rebranding, there will be a much wider range of long texts, videos, texting and financial services.
 
Twitter is now worth a third of what Elon Musk paid for it at the end of last year, according to Fidelity. He admitted he overpaid for Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion, including $33.5 billion of net worth.

For the first time, Fidelity reduced the value of its Twitter stake in November to 44% of the acquisition price. This was followed by further markdowns in December and February.
 
 