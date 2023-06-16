Elon Musk is going to rebrand Twitter

10:29 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Elon Musk is going to rebrand his social network Twitter . The current name of the portal may change, and the blue bird emblem will be replaced by the X symbol.

The businessman commented on the publication of the T(w)itter Daily News portal, which, referring to an interview with Musk, said that the social network could be renamed X in connection with the expansion of its functionality.

“That’s true,” Musk said in a comment to this post.

NEWS: Twitter may be rebranded to a different name in the future, Elon has hinted.



He says compared to old Twitter, the X platform will have a much wider variety of long text, video, messaging, and financial services. Elon: “'Twitter' is, I think, the wrong branding for that”. pic.twitter.com/xsTvzp0LtE — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) June 1, 2023

After the rebranding, there will be a much wider range of long texts, videos, texting and financial services.

Twitter is now worth a third of what Elon Musk paid for it at the end of last year, according to Fidelity. He admitted he overpaid for Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion, including $33.5 billion of net worth.



For the first time, Fidelity reduced the value of its Twitter stake in November to 44% of the acquisition price. This was followed by further markdowns in December and February.