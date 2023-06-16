Elon Musk is the richest man in the world again

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again taken first place on the list of the world's wealthiest people, surpassing business mogul Bernard Arnault after LVMH shares fell 2.6% in Paris trading.
It is reported by Bloomberg.
It is noted that this year, Musk and 74-year-old Frenchman Arnaud compete for first place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of the 500 richest people in the world.
Arno outpaced Musk for the first time in December. LVMH, founded by Arnaud, owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Hennessy. LVMH shares have fallen about 10% since April.
Elon Musk made over $55.3 billion this year, mostly thanks to Tesla. Auto production, which accounts for 71% of its fortune, has grown by 66% since the beginning of the year.
Musk's fortune is now estimated at about $192.3 billion, while Arno's is about $186.6 billion.
