Elon Musk threatens to remove Twitter from AppStore

The head of Twitter, Elon Musk, accused Apple of denying "free speech" and threatened to remove Twitter from the AppStore.
This is reported by Bloomberg, Twitter Musk.
The reason was the reduction by tech giant Apple of advertising on Twitter with the arrival of Musk on the social network. The billionaire asked if Apple "hates freedom of speech."
In doing so, Musk is challenging a company that is vital to Twitter's existence. According to people familiar with the matter, Apple was one of the largest advertisers on the social network, which had an entire team of employees dedicated to maintaining relationships between relationships.. Advertising spending was well over $100 million a year, one of the agency's sources said.
Apple also operates an important gateway for Twitter users: the App Store. If the Musk company loses access to it, it will be cut off from more than 1.5 billion devices worldwide.
While some Twitter users say they continue to see Apple ads in their feeds, the agency's source confirmed that the company has cut ads.
This is reported by Bloomberg, Twitter Musk.
The reason was the reduction by tech giant Apple of advertising on Twitter with the arrival of Musk on the social network. The billionaire asked if Apple "hates freedom of speech."
In doing so, Musk is challenging a company that is vital to Twitter's existence. According to people familiar with the matter, Apple was one of the largest advertisers on the social network, which had an entire team of employees dedicated to maintaining relationships between relationships.. Advertising spending was well over $100 million a year, one of the agency's sources said.
Apple also operates an important gateway for Twitter users: the App Store. If the Musk company loses access to it, it will be cut off from more than 1.5 billion devices worldwide.
While some Twitter users say they continue to see Apple ads in their feeds, the agency's source confirmed that the company has cut ads.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments