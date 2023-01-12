Elon Musk broke the world record for the largest loss of fortune in history

14:50 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Elon Musk has broken the world record for the largest loss of fortune in history, according to the Guinness World Records website. Musk lost about $165 billion between November 2021 and December 2022. The figures are based on Forbes data, but other sources suggest that his loss may be greater.



The decline in Elon Musk's fortune is associated with Tesla shares, whose value fell by 65% in 2022, and with the purchase of Twitter for $44 billion. However, Musk remains the second richest man in the world (after Bernard Arnault, founder of LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy)).



Elon Musk's damages since November 2021 have surpassed the previous record of $58.6 billion, the same amount Japanese tech investor Masaoshi Son lost in 2000.



Estimated damage based on Musk's share price. They can still rise in price, and then the state of the American billionaire will increase again.



Earlier it was reported that Elon Musk lost more than $ 200 billion due to the fall in shares of the electric car manufacturer. SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who recently bought the social network Twitter, is no longer the richest man in the world. The first place is occupied by the head of the group of companies Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Bernard Arnault.