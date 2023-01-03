Croatia joins the euro area and Schengen

09:57 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

At the Bregan border crossing between Croatia and Slovenia at midnight on New Year's Eve, the police removed the prohibition signs and raised the barrier for the last time, after which a sign with the inscription "Free Passage" was installed, symbolizing the abolition of border controls and joining the eurozone.



Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković called it a historic moment, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also took part in the ceremony at the border, noted "two huge achievements for the youngest member of the European Union on the same day."



Later, the head of the European Commission, in company with the Croatian prime minister, went to the capital of the country, Zagreb, and ordered coffee: when Plenkovic

paid the waiter with euro banknotes instead of the Croatian kuna that had been withdrawn from circulation, von der Leyen applauded.

Croatia joined the EU in 2013 and is now the 27th country to join the Schengen area and the 20th to adopt the euro currency.



Finance Minister Marko Primorac, speaking in parliament in December, said that the adoption of the euro would strengthen the economy, improve the investment climate and make Croatia more resilient to external shocks.



Bulgaria and Romania were barred from joining the Schengen area from the New Year in early December due to objections from Austria and the Netherlands, but Bucharest and Sofia said they would reapply. In a year, according to the plan, Bulgaria plans to switch to the euro, but this may be prevented by a political impasse in parliament.





