09:23 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

From January 1, 2023, the Croatian authorities will introduce the euro into monetary circulation. On Sunday, December 25, writes the Financial Times.



According to the FT, this step is logical, since the single currency of the eurozone accounts for half of all bank deposits and 60% of all loans.



Moreover, according to observers, this will be a stimulus for European unity, while Russia is trying to bring discord into the EU.



According to experts, the transition from the Croatian kuna to the euro will benefit the national economy, since the existence of a single currency area in a country with a population of 4 million will make it more attractive for foreign investment.



The head of the Central Bank of Croatia, Boris Vujicic, said that Croatia has foreign exchange reserves in the amount of 27 billion euros - this is 40% of the country's GDP. At the same time, the yield on 10-year government bonds of Croatia was about 3.5%, which is lower than in Italy and Greece, and slightly higher than in Spain, although the country has not yet joined the euro.

"That is, there is a huge trust effect," Vujicic said.

In order to increase pricing transparency, stores in Croatia will have to reflect the cost of goods in both kunas and euros from September next year, and will do so until the end of 2023.