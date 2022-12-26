Croatia joins the Schengen area - EU

19:21 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministers of the Interior and Justice of the EU member states, on December 8, signed an agreement on the expansion of the Schengen area to Croatia.



This was reported by the press service of the EU Council.



So, from January 1, 2023, checks of persons at the internal land and sea borders between Croatia and other Schengen countries will be canceled. Checks at internal air borders will be canceled from March 26, 2023, given the need to coincide with the dates of the summer / winter schedule of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



In addition, from January 1, Croatia will start issuing Schengen visas and will be able to make full use of the Schengen Information System.