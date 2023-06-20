Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax offenses - CNN
19:53 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” said Christopher Clark.
In turn, in a short statement, the White House noted that the Bidens "love their son."
Former US President Donald Trump criticized Hunter Biden's plea agreement.
Recall that in December 2020, the Delaware State Attorney's Office in the United States launched an investigation against the son of US President Joseph Biden. Hunter Biden is suspected of tax fraud.
In 2018, prosecutors were investigating an incident in which a firearm owned by Hunter Biden was dumped by his then-girlfriend in a dump in Wilmington. Hunter Biden, in a media interview in 2021, revealed that he was addicted to drugs and this raised the possibility that he violated federal law by buying firearms.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments