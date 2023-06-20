







Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax offenses - CNN 19:53 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” said Christopher Clark.

In turn, in a short statement, the White House noted that the Bidens "love their son."

"The President of the United States and the First Lady love and support their son as he continues to build his life.. We will not comment on this," White House Speaker Jan Sams said.

Former US President Donald Trump criticized Hunter Biden's plea agreement.

"Biden's corrupt DOJ just removed hundreds of years of criminal liability by issuing Hunter Biden a 'regular traffic ticket'.". Our system is broken," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Recall that in December 2020, the Delaware State Attorney's Office in the United States launched an investigation against the son of US President Joseph Biden. Hunter Biden is suspected of tax fraud.

In 2018, prosecutors were investigating an incident in which a firearm owned by Hunter Biden was dumped by his then-girlfriend in a dump in Wilmington. Hunter Biden, in a media interview in 2021, revealed that he was addicted to drugs and this raised the possibility that he violated federal law by buying firearms.

Fresh

Popular

Coronavirus

tags Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax offenses - CNN 19:53 Norway introduces 40% quota for women on company boards 17:20 In Iran, 15 people died from surrogate alcohol poisonin... 16:00 Tourist bathyscaphe with five people, including a Briti... 14:44 By the end of the century, the Himalayan glaciers may l... 14:13 Same-sex marriage legalized in Estonia 13:48 China significantly increased oil imports from Russia 13:07 The threat of tornadoes and hurricanes: the US Southeas... 10:04 Tourist bathyscaphe with five people, including a Briti... 14:44 TATIANA TKACHENKO Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax offenses - CNN 19:53 TATIANA TKACHENKO China significantly increased oil imports from Russia 13:07 Taras Vole The threat of tornadoes and hurricanes: the US Southeas... 10:04 Taras Vole By the end of the century, the Himalayan glaciers may l... 14:13 TATIANA TKACHENKO Norway introduces 40% quota for women on company boards 17:20 TATIANA TKACHENKO Same-sex marriage legalized in Estonia 13:48 TATIANA TKACHENKO In Iran, 15 people died from surrogate alcohol poisonin... 16:00 TATIANA TKACHENKO