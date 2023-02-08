British MP's email hacked by hackers

13:51 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

British MP Stuart McDonald said his private email was hacked by a group of attackers, allegedly from Russia.



MacDonald is quoted by the BBC.



According to him, the break-in happened on January 13th. Then the politician was walking down the street, received a notification on his phone about receiving an email from a colleague.

"There was nothing suspicious about it, and it came from the employee's real email," McDonald said.

A member of the British Parliament said that the message said that it was attached to a password-protected document with military news on Ukraine. However, when he clicked the document, he was redirected to the login page for the email account. And after entering the password, a blank page popped up.



McDonald asked the employee to resend the letter, but it turned out that he did not send any letters.



A few days later, the politician had problems logging into his personal account: he was blocked due to suspicious activity.

"In the last few weeks, I have dealt with a complex and targeted phishing hack of my personal email account and a personal email account belonging to one of my employees. These hacks are a criminal offence," the politician commented.

According to the BBC, the hacker group from which McDonald suffered was allegedly linked to Russian intelligence services.. It is likely that the same group previously published broken emails from former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove, as well as journalist Paul Mason.



It is also noted that Stuart McDonald has been interested in the topic of Ukraine for many years.. In 2019, he received the Order of Merit, III degree, "for a significant personal contribution to strengthening the international prestige of Ukraine, the development of interstate cooperation, and fruitful social activities."