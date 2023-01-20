Georgia will tighten the conditions for the stay of Russians in the country

18:11 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Georgian leader Salome Zurabishvili called for tougher conditions for the stay of Russians in the country, and she also opposed the restoration of direct flights with Russia.



This was reported by the press service of Zkrabishvili.

"I do not welcome the restoration of flights to Russia! I cannot agree with the argument that is used to support this position, that is, as if it serves to alleviate the problems of Georgians living in Russia," the president said.

According to her, for the Georgian society and for herself, the position of the current Georgian government on the issue of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is “at least incomprehensible”.



Zurabishvili urged the government to "seriously study the issue of the influx of Russian citizens" into Georgia in order to take into account and protect the security and national interests of Georgians.

"Also, instead of resuming flights, the government should take care of the country's reputation, categorically respond to accusations against the country about circumventing sanctions through Georgia!" the president stressed.



As you know, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the country would not join Western sanctions against Russia.