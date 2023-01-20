Georgia will tighten the conditions for the stay of Russians in the country

Georgian leader Salome Zurabishvili called for tougher conditions for the stay of Russians in the country, and she also opposed the restoration of direct flights with Russia.
This was reported by the press service of Zkrabishvili.
According to her, for the Georgian society and for herself, the position of the current Georgian government on the issue of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is “at least incomprehensible”.
Zurabishvili urged the government to "seriously study the issue of the influx of Russian citizens" into Georgia in order to take into account and protect the security and national interests of Georgians.
As you know, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the country would not join Western sanctions against Russia.
