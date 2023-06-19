Georgia proposes to ban surrogacy for foreigners

12:44 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Government of Georgia has submitted to Parliament an initiative to tighten the rules of surrogate motherhood and in vitro fertilization (IVF).



According to Georgia Online, the initiative includes the restriction of surrogacy and IVF only for citizens of Georgia. Foreign citizens will be prohibited from using these services.



It is also planned to ban advertising of surrogate motherhood, and information about these services will be distributed exclusively through the Ministry of Health.



The initiative also provides for a ban on receiving monetary rewards for surrogate mothers.. According to the new rules, covering the costs associated with pregnancy and childbirth will be possible only in a direct form.



Clinics providing reproductive services will also be required to obtain a special license.



Restrictions on surrogacy and IVF are planned to be introduced in Georgia from January 1, 2024.



The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, voiced his concerns about the issue, calling it complicated and noting that it has become a business that needs regulation.

He also stated that women were being offered "lucrative business" and expressed concern about the fate of surrogate children who could be taken out of the country.. He mentioned that there is information that same-sex couples can take these children.



