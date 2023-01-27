Georgia plans mass production of drones

13:11 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The government of Georgia announced the mass production of combat and reconnaissance drones from April this year.



This was announced on January 27 by the press service of the government of the country.



It is noted that test flights of WARMATE and FLYEYE drones of Georgian-Polish production took place at the Krtsanisi training ground. The event was attended by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze.



Representatives of the manufacturer Delta-Webe LLC specified that they will begin mass production in the near future and will be able to produce hundreds of drones a year.



The FLYEYE reconnaissance drone is designed to perform high-precision tasks in all climatic zones and radio-electronic conditions. It provides covert surveillance and real-time data analysis capabilities.



Combat drone WARMATE - loitering unmanned aerial vehicle with high hit accuracy. It is used by the Polish army, as well as other armies of NATO countries.



