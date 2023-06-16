Georgian banks reduce the issuance of foreign currency to citizens of the Russian Federation

07:50 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

From September 1, Georgian banks will be able to issue no more than 20% of foreign currency to Russian citizens, located on their accounts. This limit is currently 60%.

The amounts invested by Russians in Georgian banks are increasing as they are relocated after the start of the "special operation". The National Bank of Georgia said that Russians have opened about 110,000 Georgian bank accounts and hold ₾2.42 billion (about $970 million) in them, more than the amount invested by citizens of other countries.



Thanks to this money and the people who invested it, Georgia's GDP grew by 13% last year.



However, the regulator fears that these funds may leave as quickly as they came, and imposes restrictions on immediate issuance.. Funds of Russian citizens in Georgian banks may be temporary and unstable, which could negatively affect liquidity.



Georgians understand that the rapid inflow of funds may turn into a rapid outflow in the future. For some Georgian banks, the withdrawal of Russian money can be critical, said Professor Evgeny Kogan, an investment banker at the Higher School of Economics.