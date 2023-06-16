Georgian airline opens the way to Europe for rashists

17:57 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Georgian airline Georgian Airways* is preparing to offer Russian citizens transit flights via Tbilisi to Europe starting from June 15.

It is planned that the airline will fly to five European cities: Milan, Paris, Vienna, Larnaca, Thessaloniki.

“We will start on June 15th. Let's see how this thing goes. But we think that there will be sufficient demand on these routes. It will be more convenient and faster through Tbilisi than in other directions,” said the founder of the Georgian carrier, Tamaz Gaiashvili.





The ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia has been in effect since 2019. It was filmed on May 15, 2023. On the same day, Russia canceled the visa regime for citizens of Georgia.



The founder of the airline added that, according to Georgian Airways forecasts, the passenger flow between Russia and Georgia will gradually recover and the air carrier will continue to fly to Russia. These events caused protests, and Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that this was another Russian provocation.

* Georgian Airways Limited Liability Company is the flag carrier of Georgia, based at the capital airport, Tbilisi. The private airline operates flights from Georgia primarily to airports in Europe and the Middle East.