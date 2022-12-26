Greece banned Belarusian aircraft from flying through its territory

18:52 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Athens has banned flights to the Republic of Belarus. This is reported by the local edition of Pentapostagma on Wednesday, December 21.



This decision is connected with growing fears about the possible direct participation of Belarus in the Russian war against Ukraine.



Currently, the country's authorities have approved the relevant directive on the introduction of a number of restrictions.

"In accordance with the decision of the council, aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers are prohibited from landing, taking off from the territory of Greece or flying over its territory," the directive says.

Greek air carriers will no longer be able to operate flights to Minsk, as well as fly into the airspace of the Republic of Belarus.