16:20 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Threats against Greece were posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry due to plans to provide Ukraine with an air defense system.



The threatening comment on Monday was posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, it was published on behalf of the press secretary of the ministry, Maria Zakharova.



Zakharova said that plans to supply S-300 and other air defense systems to Kyiv are provocative and "openly hostile" towards Russia. Her statement adheres to the traditional propaganda line of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, which contains baseless accusations against Kyiv.





“Official Athens is not worried that by sending weapons to the combat zone, they become direct accomplices of Ukrainian neo-Nazis who are waging a criminal war against the civilian population of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson region, including numerous ethnic Greeks living there,” Zakharova said. .



According to the speaker, the potential transfer of S300 systems to Ukraine would be a "gross violation" of Russian-Greek intergovernmental agreements on military-technical cooperation and "will inevitably have consequences."

"Before it's too late, you can abandon dangerous plans. Once again we warn the Greek leadership of responsibility," Zakharova said.



Last week, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that Athens could transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine if the United States deploys its Patriot air defense systems in Crete instead.



Back in September, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis claimed that Greece did not intend to send Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, because it did not want to weaken its own defense.



Recall that in April, Slovakia transferred the S-300 air defense division to Ukraine, having received an American Patriot in return.



