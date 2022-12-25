The State Duma of the Russian Federation introduced liability for desecration of the St. George ribbon

09:28 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Duma of Russia in the third reading adopted a bill introducing liability for desecration of the St. George ribbon in the form of a fine or imprisonment.



According to Radio Liberty. The document consolidates the ribbon's status as "a symbol of Russia's military glory" and "the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War" of 1941-1945.



According to the adopted law, public desecration of the St. George ribbon will face criminal or administrative liability. In particular, the document provides for a fine of up to 5 million rubles or up to 5 years in prison.



At the same time, any activity using the symbols of the St. George ribbon for purposes other than those established by law must be stopped.. At the same time, the authorities will be able to use the ribbons "when holding a wide range of events."



The bill on equating the St. George ribbon to the symbols of military glory was submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in April, the newspaper notes. The first reading of the document took place in September. The initiative was sponsored by Secretary of the United Russia General Council Andrey Turchak and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for the Development of Civil Society Olga Zanko.