US State Department accuses Russia of violating nuclear weapons treaty

Entered into force on February 5, 2011. The treaty stipulates that each side will reduce its stockpile of nuclear warheads to 1,550 units and to 700 units for deployed carriers - intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers.



February 2021. The United States continued the operation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with Russia.