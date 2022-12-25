The US State Department is ready to negotiate with Putin, but on its own terms

US President Joe Biden is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he demonstrates a willingness to end the war. State Department Speaker Ned Price stated this at a briefing on Friday, December 2, Ukrinform reports.
At the same time, the US will conduct such negotiations in close coordination with NATO allies and Ukraine.
"Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," the official recalled the principle that guides the American side in any negotiations on the Ukrainian issue.
Also, the United States will never recognize Russia's attempts to illegally annex Ukrainian territories that it has occupied since 2014.
But now the Russian Federation is already making it clear that it is not in the mood for constructive dialogue and diplomacy.
Recall, commenting on Biden's words, the Kremlin said that the Russian Federation would not agree to such conditions, and the so-called "special operation" would continue.
