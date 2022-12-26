Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein found guilty of another rape

12:49 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A jury found Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and two other sex crimes.

This was reported by Reuters on December 20.



The trial began in October. Four women accused Weinstein of raping them in hotels between 2004 and 2013. The former producer himself pleaded not guilty and insisted that all contacts were by mutual agreement.



Ultimately, the jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object on one woman, but acquitted him of charges involving a second alleged victim, a Los Angeles Superior Court announced.



On one more count, Weinstein was acquitted, and on another count of rape, the jury did not reach a unanimous opinion.

“Harvey Weinstein destroyed a part of me forever that night in 2013 and I will never get it back.”. The criminal process was cruel, and Weinstein's lawyers gave me hell as a witness, but I knew that I had to see it through to the end, and I did it, ”one of the women said after the verdict.

Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault two years ago.



For a new case, the producer faces up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced. He will serve his sentence in California after he has served his sentence in New York.



Harvey Weinstein is an American filmmaker best known as the co-founder and head of Miramax Films.. He was an Oscar and BAFTA winner for Shakespeare in Love and was considered one of Hollywood's most influential producers.



In October 2017, Weinstein lost his title after dozens of actresses accused him of sexual pretensions, including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and others.