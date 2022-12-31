Goldschmidt urged Jews to leave Russia while there is such an opportunity

Former Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt resigned and left Russia this July after he refused to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with The Guardian, he urged Russian Jews to leave Russia while they can.

“When we look back at the whole of Russian history, at a time when the country's political system is in danger, its government is trying to direct the anger and discontent of the masses on the Jewish community. We saw this in tsarist times and at the end of the Stalinist regime," Goldschmidt emphasized.

And he added that with the naked eye he sees an increase in anti-Semitism as Russia returns to a new type of Soviet Union, step by step lowering the iron curtain.

"Therefore, I believe that the best option for Russian Jews is to leave. Community leaders were pressured to support the war, and I refused to do so. I resigned because it would be a problem for the community to remain as Chief Rabbi of Moscow because of the repressive measures taken against dissidents," he recalls.

According to The Guardian, at the beginning of 2022, about 165,000 Jews lived in Russia. According to Goldschmidt, after February 24, 25-30% of Russian Jews were ready to leave Russia, but the process of repatriation is complicated by the reduction in flights between Russia and Israel, and a fourfold increase in the cost of plane tickets.

Recall that earlier the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny met with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman.