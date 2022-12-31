Goldschmidt urged Jews to leave Russia while there is such an opportunity

Former Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt resigned and left Russia this July after he refused to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with The Guardian, he urged Russian Jews to leave Russia while they can.
And he added that with the naked eye he sees an increase in anti-Semitism as Russia returns to a new type of Soviet Union, step by step lowering the iron curtain.
According to The Guardian, at the beginning of 2022, about 165,000 Jews lived in Russia. According to Goldschmidt, after February 24, 25-30% of Russian Jews were ready to leave Russia, but the process of repatriation is complicated by the reduction in flights between Russia and Israel, and a fourfold increase in the cost of plane tickets.
Recall that earlier the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny met with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments