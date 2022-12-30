The leader of PMC "Wagner" was recognized as the "man of the year" in the nomination "organized crime and corruption"

14:16 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The founder and sponsor of the Russian PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin was recognized as the "man of the year" in the nomination "organized crime and corruption".

This conclusion was made by the International Center for the Study of Corruption and Organized Crime (OCCRP).



Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some of the Kremlin’s most bitter fighting has been waged by a lawless private army (PMC Wagner), whose ranks have been bolstered by convicted criminals, OCCRP analysts write.

"It is headed by Evgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and leader of mercenaries, who this year has become perhaps the most visible embodiment of all the darkest. In terms of the level of circulation of "dirty" money and brutal violence, cynicism and impunity in the face of even Russian laws, he personifies the malevolence of state corruption in a way that few can compare with him.

PMC "Wagner" is a Russian unofficial military unit involved in ground operations in Syria, Africa and in the war against Ukraine. The company's fighters are suspected of committing numerous war crimes, including extrajudicial executions.

In the spring, PMC "Wagner" and personally Prigozhin began to recruit Russian prisoners into their ranks and send them to war. Convicts who agree to take part in hostilities must stay on the front line for six months, they are forbidden to retreat and surrender under the threat of execution. Those who survive for six months are promised a pardon.



The OCCRP has been awarding the symbolic Person of the Year award for organized crime and corruption since 2012. In 2014, Vladimir Putin became the "winner" in it.