The leader of PMC "Wagner" Prigozhin refused to transfer his militants under the command of Shoigu

08:38 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu demanded that all "volunteer formations" conclude a contract with the country's military department, to which the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, refused to obey the minister's decree.

"The PMC is already organically integrated into the system of the armed forces and performs the tasks developed together with the ex-commander of the United Group of Forces, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin. PMC "Wagner" will not sign any contracts with Shoigu. […] The fact that he writes decrees or orders applies exclusively to the Ministry of Defense and to those who are within the Ministry of Defense," Prigogine said on his Telegram channel.

According to Prigozhin, his army of mercenaries has more combat experience than the regular army.

“Unfortunately, most military units do not have such efficiency precisely because Shoigu cannot normally manage military formations,” he added.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed a decree obliging volunteers and mercenaries to conclude a contract with the Ministry of Defense before July 1. Nikolay Pankov, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, said that this measure would give the "volunteers" the necessary legal status and ensure uniform approaches to organizing and performing tasks.