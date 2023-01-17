The head of the German Defense Ministry wrote a letter of resignation. Who will replace her

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has written a letter of resignation from her post, according to the Deutschen Presse-Agentur news agency, citing the document.
Politics has already asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his dismissal, but it is not yet known whether the chancellor signed Lambrecht's resignation.
The chair of the Minister of Defense can probably be taken by the leader of the SPD party Lars Klingbeil, or the Minister of Labor Hubertus Gail. Eva Högl, Commissioner of the Bundestag for Armed Forces Affairs, is also considered a likely candidate for the position.
Previously, the possible resignation of Lambrecht was written by Bild, citing its own sources. The initiative to resign comes from Lambrecht, not from the chancellery, the journalists noted.
The decision to resign was preceded by a series of professional failures Lambrecht, the newspaper notes.. In particular, she was criticized because of the failed New Year's speech, in which the minister spoke, among other things, about the war in Ukraine. In it, against the backdrop of fireworks explosions, Lambrecht said that "a war is raging in the middle of Europe."
