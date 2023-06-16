Finnish Foreign Minister to run for president

16:30 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Gaavisto announced his candidacy for the presidency, which will be elected in 2024.



He said this at a press conference, according to Yle.



Gaavisto noted that he would nominate his candidacy from the association of voters, and not from the "Greens".



The formation of an electoral association requires the support of at least 20,000 voters.



The first round of presidential elections will be held on January 28, 2024. Gaavisto took the lead among potential presidential candidates in a January Yle poll.



The current head of the Greens, Maria Ohisalo, expressed her support to Gaavisto. She called on voters to collect the necessary signatures for the candidacy of a party colleague.



Pekka Haavisto, 65, has been Foreign Minister since summer 2019. He previously ran for president in 2012 and 2018.