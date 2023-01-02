The head of Finland: the Russian Federation and the USSR made a gross mistake

17:30 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine



In his New Year's speech, President of Finland Sauli Niinistjo noted that support for Ukraine from Finland, Europe and the West will continue this year as well.



It is reported by the TV and radio company Yle.



Niinisjo sees similarities between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Winter War in Finland.



Both Russia and the Soviet Union made a blunder in believing that they would quickly bring Ukraine and Finland to their knees, he said.

"The leaders of an authoritarian country, Stalin and Putin, did not take into account a significant factor. That in a free country people have will and convictions. And that a nation that acts together is a great force," Niinistjo said.



According to the head of state, Russia's second miscalculation was that it thought that Europe's or the West's sympathies for Ukraine would weaken.



This did not happen, the fate of the Ukrainians is experienced with deep sympathy, he said.



Recall that French President Emmanuel Macron in his New Year's speech said that France would support Ukraine until its victory.





