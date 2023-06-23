The death of the passengers of the "Titan" is confirmed: a split pressure chamber was found

10:10 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Officially, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the pressure chamber of the commercial submarine "Titan", which carried out the study of the wreckage of the famous passenger liner "Titanic", was found split at a great depth, which indicates the death of the crew and passengers.



US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger made the announcement at a special press briefing on Thursday.

"This morning a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operating from the Horizon Arctic discovered the tail cone of the Titan submersible at a depth of approximately 1,600 feet (about 490 meters) from the bow of the Titanic on the ocean floor," a spokesman said. US Coast Guard.



According to him, after that, the ROV found additional debris that belongs to the Titan submarine.

"After consultation with experts from the Joint Command, it was determined that these debris corresponded to the catastrophic destruction of the pressure chamber. We immediately informed the families of the victims," Mauger said.

On behalf of the US Coast Guard and the entire Joint Command, he also expressed condolences to the families of the victims.