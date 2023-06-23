The death of the passengers of the "Titan" is confirmed: a split pressure chamber was found

Officially, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the pressure chamber of the commercial submarine "Titan", which carried out the study of the wreckage of the famous passenger liner "Titanic", was found split at a great depth, which indicates the death of the crew and passengers.
US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger made the announcement at a special press briefing on Thursday.
According to him, after that, the ROV found additional debris that belongs to the Titan submarine.
On behalf of the US Coast Guard and the entire Joint Command, he also expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
