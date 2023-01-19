Germany says it is no longer dependent on Russian energy

09:25 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his country managed to diversify energy supplies and get rid of dependence on Russia.



He spoke about this in an interview with the BBC.



Thanks to the diversification of its energy infrastructure, Germany has reopened coal-fired power plants and postponed plans to close the country's remaining three nuclear power plants, the official said.

"Yes, of course, Germany is still dependent on energy imports, but today it is no longer on imports from Russia, but on world markets, " he said.

In addition, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lindner noted that Germany has created additional storage facilities for natural gas imported from Norway, the United States and other countries.. In particular, the government managed to build a terminal for liquefied natural gas in a record eight months, the official stressed.