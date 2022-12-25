Germany is negotiating with Kazakhstan to replace Russian oil

10:59 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany has rejected Russian propaganda claims that the Germans have a plan to buy Russian oil early next year.

Now the country's government is negotiating with Kazakhstan on possible supplies. It is reported by Bloomberg.

Earlier, Transneft CEO Nikolai Tokarev stated on Russia 24 that Germany allegedly sent a request for oil supplies in the first quarter of 2023.

“Reports that Germany ordered Russian crude oil are false. Oil companies in the new year will not order Russian crude oil for refineries in Leuna and Schwedt,” a spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Economy told the agency.

The PCK Raffinerie refinery in Schwedt, Germany, close to the Polish border, had "reserved capacity for Kazakh oil" as of January, she said.

Kazakhstan is already preparing to start oil supplies to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline. According to the press service of KazMunayGas, the head of the company, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, held talks with the Parliamentary Secretary of State of the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany, Michael Kelner. The supply of raw materials to the refinery in Schwedt was discussed. The Druzhba oil pipeline was connected to it.