Germany to deploy Patriot air defense system in Lithuania

08:36 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany is going to deploy a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in preparation for the NATO summit scheduled for July.



This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

"The German Bundeswehr deploys Patriot long-range air defense systems in Vilnius. Together with our allies, the Lithuanian Armed Forces are supporting security, increased security on land, in territorial waters and in the air until the NATO summit, which will be held on July 11-12 in Vilnius.

According to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the Patriot system will perform combat missions in Lithuania for the first time. Her work on the spot will be provided by the German crew on the basis of collective decisions.



At the same time, it is planned to deploy other military assets in Lithuania in accordance with the plans, procedures, communication and logistics decisions agreed before the NATO summit.

"During the summit, units of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and allies will provide additional measures to protect the airspace, protect critical facilities, routes and officials, security checks on housing and transport, preventive checks of explosive ordnance in specific neighborhoods.. The logistics capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces are to carry out various operations, and different units will help in carrying out special tasks.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have sent more than 3,000 troops to deal with security issues at the NATO summit in Vilnius. A separate issue related to the security of the summit will be the assessment of the information environment.