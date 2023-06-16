Germany launches massive sting operation against IS supporters

16:53 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Germany, an extensive special operation was carried out against supporters of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. The searches were carried out in 12 federal states of Germany. This information was reported by the Bild newspaper on Wednesday, May 31.



The operation was aimed at allegedly financing and supporting terrorist activities.. But at the moment it is not known whether specific terrorist attacks were planned in Germany. The searches took place in several areas of North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany, as well as in Berlin.



More than a thousand employees of the Federal Office for Criminal Affairs of Germany and the criminal police of the land administrations took part in this operation. Searches were carried out on more than 100 sites.



Seven suspects were detained according to the German prosecutor's office. They allegedly acted as intermediaries in the financing of ISIS. The collected funds, in total at least 65 thousand euros, were transferred to members of a terrorist group in Syria or to intermediaries. Most of the detainees are German citizens.



The suspects are due to appear before an investigating judge on Wednesday and Thursday, who will decide on their possible detention.